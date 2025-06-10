Awesome: Spotify Is Now Offering A Version Of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ With The Joe Rogan Parts Bleeped Out

If you’re a podcast fan, there’s some huge news that’s going to have you looking forward to your next flight or long drive: Spotify is now offering a version of The Joe Rogan Experience with the Joe Rogan parts bleeped out.

Hell yeah! Time to start the binge!

Spotify announced today that they are finally offering an oft-requested version of Joe Rogan’s incredibly popular podcast with every word Joe speaks censored with a loud bleep. Posts on Spotify’s social media channels explained that, “we have painstakingly gone over the entire library of over 2,200 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience to remove every word spoken and even every breath taken by its host, offering listeners the Joe-Rogan-free option they have long demanded. Now, you’re free to listen to Billy Corgan, Bill Burr, and Aaron Rodgers talking without having to hear Joe’s questions, responses, thoughts, laughter, or even the sounds of him shuffling around in his seat, all of which are completely covered up with shrill bleeping.”

Take a listen to a sample here:

Dang! If you’ve always been hesitant to listen to Joe Rogan’s podcast because you didn’t want to have to listen to Joe Rogan, it’s fantastic to have an option that removes that hurdle.

So, which one is for you? The classic version where you can actually hear all of the stuff Rogan is talking about, or this new version where you can’t hear any of it and there’s a bunch of bleeping in its place? It’s always cool to have options, and we commend Spotify for considering their customers and giving them this choice!