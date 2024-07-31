Bad News For Fans Of ‘The Steve Buscemi Spitting And Gymnastics Variety Show On Hulu’: ‘The Steve Buscemi Spitting And Gymnastics Variety Show On Hulu’ Doesn’t Even Exist

For years, fans of “The Steve Buscemi Spitting And Gymnastics Variety Show On Hulu” have have been no strangers to heartbreak, but a new report out of Hollywood might be the most soul-crushing update that the show’s viewers have ever faced: “The Steve Buscemi Spitting And Gymnastics Variety Show On Hulu” doesn’t even exist.

Ouch. This has got to be a completely devastating blow to the TSBSAGVSOH fan community.

“For anyone who loves signing into Hulu every week to watch Steve Buscemi spit at people and things and do gymnastics alongside celebrity guests who also spit on people and things and do gymnastics, it is with great remorse that we announce that such a show is not currently available on Hulu or anywhere else,” Hulu announced in a post on their Instagram account titled “Some Sad News.” “We wish we could tell you that no matter what you’ll always be able to cherish the memories of Steve Buscemi doing the splits while spitting at Tom Holland, or of Steve Buscemi spitting on the ground while the members of BTS jumped on a trampoline, but unfortunately nobody has memories of these events because they never transpired. Hulu regrets the inconvenience.”

This is the kind of announcement that could crush the spirit of just about any fandom.

The beloved show, which focuses on actor Steve Buscemi and a variety of guests performing gymnastics and spitting at people and things, and which isn’t real, has developed an impassioned fanbase over the course of several decades. Unfortunately, after years of conventions, copious amounts of fan art, and the success of an equally fictional spin-off show called “The Michael Imperioli Somersault And Vomiting Showcase,” the show remains entirely a figment of its supporters’ imaginations—a painful fact that many who grew up loving the program are struggling to come to terms with.

While response from fans of “The Steve Buscemi Spitting And Gymnastics Variety Show On Hulu” have been understandably morose, they’re refusing to go down without a fight. Within just a few hours of Hulu’s announcement that “The Steve Buscemi Spitting And Gymnastics Variety Show On Hulu” was not actually a show, the hashtag “ MakeTSBSAGVSOHRealAndThenSaveIt ” was the number-one trending topic on X (formerly Twitter).

“My favorite TV moment of all time was watching Steve Buscemi and Ezra Koenig spit at each other while they flipped and twirled around the parallel bars,” one fan posted. “Just because it didn’t happen doesn’t mean it wasn’t amazing.”

“I’ll always remember where I was when Steve Buscemi hocked a loogie into the air and then did six consecutive back handsprings across the studio floor before catching his own loogie in his mouth, if that ever occurs,” wrote another fan.

In a truly heartwarming moment, Steve Buscemi shared a message of love on Instagram in support of the die-hard fan community:

“Thank you to all the amazing fans who said the show meant something to them, and that they would have watched it every week if it had been real,” Buscemi wrote. “If we had any memories of ‘The Steve Buscemi Spitting And Gymnastics Variety Show On Hulu,’ we’d be able to treasure them forever. We don’t have any memories of the show, because the show isn’t real, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. It just means it doesn’t exist and never occurred. I love you.”

While fans are sure to appreciate Buscemi’s gracious message, it does little to soften the blow of learning that this beloved show won’t be on the air anymore and was never on the air at any point. Now that the show is no longer on Hulu and never was, hopefully another streaming service will step up and give “The Steve Buscemi Spitting And Gymnastics And Variety Show On Hulu” a new home for the first time finally. The millions of people who love watching Steve Buscemi spit and do somersaults—or would love that sort of thing if it existed, which it doesn’t, and lots of people love it and know about it and it’s not real and people enjoy it and some people are huge fans of it and they’ve never seen it, and they watch it all the time, which they can’t do—are counting on it!