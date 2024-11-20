Battlefield Game Changer: Biden Just Approved The Use Of Weaponized Guilt In Ukraine

As fierce fighting rages between Russia and Ukraine, restrictions imposed by the US for fear of escalation have forced Kyiv to fight with one hand tied behind their back. But after months of pleading from Zelenskyy, it looks like the gloves are finally coming off: President Biden just approved the use of weaponized guilt in Ukraine.

Boom. This is the game changer that Kyiv has been waiting for.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III announced today, “Weaponizing guilt is a toxic, harmful behavior that has no place in a sane, stable relationship between two countries, which is why the US has up until now forbade Ukraine from doing it. However, the presence of North Korean troops in Russia is a clear escalation that cannot go unanswered. Ukraine is now free to engage in guilt-transferring, blame-shifting, gaslighting, and any other unhealthy, manipulative behaviors they see fit to use in order to win this war.”

Whoa. Sounds like the Biden administration is no longer messing around!

With Kyiv now free to manipulate Moscow emotionally using feelings of guilt and shame on the battlefield, there’s no doubt Russian forces will soon begin to suffer the low self-esteem, depression, and feelings of powerlessness that go along with being the victim of weaponized guilt. Russia is undoubtedly going to need some pretty powerful self help books and therapists to counter the effects of this new tool in Ukraine’s arsenal. Slava Ukraini!