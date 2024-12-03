Becoming A Swan: This Gangly, Awkward Teenage Boy Is Beginning To Blossom Into Looking Like A YouTuber

No matter how odd you look as a teenager, something really special might await you when you achieve your final form, and we have a perfect example right here: This gangly, awkward teenage boy is beginning to blossom into looking like a YouTuber.

Beautiful. And the ugly duckling becomes a swan.

Sixteen-year-old high school student Allan Lucas isn’t what you’d call the most handsome or charming kid out there. His thin, bony arms seemingly hang down to his knees, his mouth is usually agape, and his anxious, squirrelly demeanor does little to add to his charisma. But underneath the braces and ill-fitting Dragon Ball Z sweatshirts, signs of something incredible are taking form as he begins to bear the distinct physical trappings of a YouTuber.

As it stands now, the girls in Allan’s school barely give him a second glance and the boys frequently mock him, but all of that will soon change. Allan is evolving. Soon, he will go from looking like the nerd character in an ‘90s sitcom to looking like a guy who’s about to review six different types of Korean soda you’ve never tried. When he fills out from bony kid into a grown man who is somehow both too skinny and overweight, and he begins to lose his hairline at an unusually young age, he’ll forget all about his awkward teenage years—instead, he’ll be able to bask in the glory of looking like a guy who posts overlong, stuttery rants about how the quality of Funko Pops is going down, or counts down the top 10 sexiest video games of all time, or whatever it is those YouTube guys do.

Hang in there, Allan. You’ve got great things coming to you.

As Allan’s forehead becomes more aggressive and his wispy, patchy beard starts to overtake his neck and lower chin, he’ll finally be able to look in the mirror and say, “I look like a YouTuber.” Just let nature do its things and the future is yours, Allan. We can’t wait to see where your YouTuber looks take you.