Better Late Than Never: Wallace Shawn Just Showed Up To Lincoln Center In A Beach Cover-Up And A Flower Crown For The Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of the hottest celeb events of the year, but it seems like one celebrity seriously missed the boat: Wallace Shawn just showed up to Lincoln Center in a beach cover-up and a flower crown for the Met Gala.

You’re a little late, there, Wallace.

According to traffic cameras, celebrated character actor Wallace Shawn rolled out of an Uber XL at NYC’s Lincoln Center just moments ago and shouted, “It’s Met Gala time, baby!” despite the fact that he has neither the correct location nor date for the event. The Met Gala, which takes place across New York City at (quite obviously) The Met, was weeks ago, yet Wallace seems completely unfazed and is happily telling a group of people that his beach cover-up is Mossimo via Goodwill and that he made the flower crown himself.

By the way, those aren’t fashion reporters, Wallace, they’re Filipino tourists…

It’s a shame he’s gotten all the information wrong, though, because it seems like Wallace really went all out. He just told a coterie of middle schoolers that he spent hours having a makeup artist help him get his “feet all sandy, just so,” which again, might’ve been more impressive had the theme of the Met Gala actually been “Summertime Fun” as he incorrectly claimed.

Yikes.

No offense, Wallace, but we’re pretty sure your schedule isn’t so packed that you couldn’t have shown up to the Met Gala on time. Here’s hoping that next year he gets the details right, because this is definitely a major faux pas.