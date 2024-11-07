‘Bettering Yourself Is Nothing To Be Ashamed Of’: Disney Just Announced They’re Going To Stop Editing Out Chewbacca’s Hundreds Of Nicotine Patches

There’s a major shakeup coming in the Star Wars universe, and it’s honestly pretty inspiring: Disney just announced they’re going to stop editing out Chewbacca’s hundreds of nicotine patches!

This is really great! It’s pretty awesome that Disney is letting Chewbacca share this part of his life with everyone.

Disney announced the news earlier today in a widely circulated Instagram post:

“Chewbacca has been addicted to cigarettes since he smoked his very first cigarette about six hours after his birth on the Wookie home planet of Kashyyyk. For the first 11,000 years of his life, Chewbacca smoked about 300 cigarettes a day, and he loved how the cigarettes made him look cool like C-3PO. However, after his best friend and writing partner Yoda died of emphysema, Chewbacca vowed to quit smoking so that he could live long enough to see Greedo graduate from college. Sadly, the siren song of nicotine exerts its inexorable allure with equal viciousness upon the souls of all sentient species in the Galaxy and beyond. Chewbacca found it impossible to quit smoking without the aid of nicotine patches. And since Chewbacca weighs somewhere between 400 and 900 pounds, he needs to wear hundreds of nicotine patches all over his body in order to experience any effect. At first, Chewbacca’s nicotine patches were edited out of all the Star Wars films and TV shows. Chewbacca felt that if people knew he was struggling to quit smoking, people would laugh at him and send him gruesome letters. However, after having a heart to heart with Greedo, Chewbacca realized that his nicotine patches are nothing to be ashamed of. Going forward, Disney will stop editing out Chewbacca’s nicotine patches, so that everyone can root for him on his journey to quit smoking. May the Force be with you.”

Absolutely beautiful. We can't wait to see Chewbacca covered in nicotine patches and working hard to make a big change in his life.