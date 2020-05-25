Can You Respectfully And Delicately Inform Oprah That Stedman Was Swallowed Whole By A Python?

3. I would send her an email with the subject line “He Got Eaten By One,” and the email would have no body text

1. I would go to the sweet Oprah’s mansion in person with flowers and a sheet cake that says, “When A Python Eats One Stedman, It Lays An Egg With A Different Stedman Inside”

One of the most painful parts about Stedman getting swallowed whole by a python is the embarrassing way that it happened: Stedman was trying to put the python in the trunk of his car because he thought he could sell his car for more money on eBay if there was a snake in it. Unfortunately, Stedman got confused and after he had stuffed the python into the trunk of his car, he also climbed into the trunk with the snake. It was then that the snake decided to swallow Stedman. Would you tell the sweet Oprah about the embarrassing way that Stedman got swallowed?