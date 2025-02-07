How Many Of These Super Bowl Halftime Moments Do You Remember?
Often, the Super Bowl halftime show is even more exciting than the game itself. How many of these Super Bowl halftime moments do you remember?
How many of these do you remember?
1. When they forgot to hire any entertainment so Gronk came out and slowly recited the alphabet
2. When 50 Cent was lowered to the stage upside-down and everyone thought it was part of the act but it turned out he’s just upside-down now
3. When Justin Timberlake tore Janet Jackson’s outfit, revealing her second head
4. When Maroon 5 performed a rousing, heartfelt tribute to banking
5. When Andy Reid rushed the stage to kiss Bruno Mars on the mouth
6. When the remains of the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks were reanimated to perform “Where the Streets Have No Name” with U2
7. When the Red Hot Chili Peppers spent the entire time tuning their guitars and doing vocal warmups
8. When a 150-foot-tall Beyonce batted the Blue Angels out of the sky with her microphone
9. When Up with People played an inspiring number about the power of drinking your own urine
10. When the cops rushed out and beat the shit out of one of Katy Perry’s shark dancers for messing up the moves
11. When the Los Angeles Unified All-City Band marched out, said the word “Sportsmanship” in unison, and then marched off the field
12. When Shakira sung a song to a football asking it what it was
13. When The Weeknd was so excited to perform that he came out and did his whole act in the middle of a first quarter drive by the Chiefs
14. When Usher had to be rushed off the stage after over 500 women threw their vaginas at him
