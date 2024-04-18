How Many Of These Notes Have You Written To Your Waitress On Your Receipt?

16. I am a happily married man with two kids. Despite loving my family very much, for the past few years I have been having an online affair with another man. Recently, I discovered that he had passed away in a car accident. Since no one knows of my relationship with this man (I’ll call him Harold) I have no one to comfort me in my grief. I’m considering traveling to Harold’s funeral (which is in another state) to help gain some closure, but I don’t know what I’d tell my wife. I suspect she can detect that something is wrong. Nothing physical ever happened between us, but I have no idea how she would react if she were to find out that I am attracted to men. I have been a nervous wreck about how to handle the entire thing, but my experience today at Hooters was so unbelievable that I think I now have clarity on how to move forward. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.