It was a naughty radio-ready hip hop single that can still ignite a dance floor with its sexy heat to this day, but how well do you remember its lyrics?
Hot in…So hot in herre…So hot in…
How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To Nelly’s ‘Hot In Herre’?
“Wanna little bit of __________/And a little bit of ____________.”
1. mushrooms growing on me; acknowledgement from the scientific community
2. voluntary celibacy; involuntary celibacy
3. creating rap music with my friends; loud, funky raps
4. tooth decay; dental work
“Check a little bit of ________/Just a little bit of ___________.”
1. pear cravings; pear shopping
2. male pattern baldness; hat on my head now
3. circumcision; foreskin left
4. nipple problems; juice coming out
“I was like, good gracious/Ass is _________/Flirtatious, tryin’ to show ___________.”
1. very patient; my mom a drawing I made while she’s having sex with Richard Dreyfus
2. all anus; my chode to the Himalayas
3. two cheerful faces; a bunch swans that I’m famous
4. shitting at Payless; my mailman a couple of crayfish
“I was waitin’ for the right time to shoot ________ (you know)/Waitin’ for the right time to ____________.”
1. my dad: give my dad crabs
2. a dirty look at a baby; invent a new kind of gravy
3. a little pool with a werewolf; just generally be more careful
4. my dog into space; enter the space race
“Then um I'm leavin’, please believe in/Me and the rest of my _________/Check it, got it locked at the top of ____________.”
1. nipple secretions; the mustard museum
2. world class microwave oven collection; a stack of 3-4 microwaves
3. rap crew, ‘The Rap Buddiez’; the Quiznos I manage
4. progressively larger versions of myself; a Sears at midnight
“Penthouse, roof top, birds I’m ________.”
1. waving to
2. trying to squirt with ketchup as a lighthearted prank
3. similar to in a lot of ways, actually
4. noticing for the first time
“No deceivin’, nothin up my sleeve, no teasin’/I need you to get up up on the ___________/Give that man ____________.”
1. top of me; the human hat he deserves
2. disabled horse; a slow ride directly into a pond
3. Sears store; a Sears-based suicide
4. statue of Paul Bunyan; an even bluer ox
“Cuz I feel like bustin’ loose and I feel like ____________/And can't nobody stop the juice so baby _____________.”
1. I’m a breastfeeding mother; don’t try to plug my nipples
2. shopping for puzzles; sign your puzzle coupons over to me
3. honking my horn the entire time I’m driving; just ignore my honking
4. taking basic sex lessons online; don’t even THINK about stopping the juice
“It's gettin’ hot in here (so hot)/So _____________/I am gettin’ so hot, I wanna _____________.”
1. take off a single glove; take a glove off
2. open a window and go back to bed; sing a song about it instead of actually doing something about it
3. drink one of those half-sized cans of Dr. Pepper; drink a small can
4. call the fucking fire department, holy shit; jump out the window despite being on the 33rd floor
“It’s gettin’ hot in here (so hot)/So __________/I am gettin’ so hot, I wanna ____________.”
1. shave off all your nose; take my nose off
2. cook some eggs on dad; dad-cooked omelet
3. change all your passwords to “it’s soooo hot”; change my passwords
4. remind me to call the HVAC guy in the morning; fix the thermostat
