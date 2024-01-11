How Many Of These Tinder Bios Have You Used?

Writing the perfect online dating bio is a daunting task. You have to sell yourself in just a few words without seeming like an absolute maniac who’s trying too hard. How many of these one-liners have you plastered on your dating profile in an attempt to attract a match?
Check off all of the Tinder bios you've used:
1. Sorry, I couldn’t find any pics where I wasn’t a toddler.
2. Microwave ovens.
3. The official Tinder account of former president Barack Obama.
4. Heyyyy laaaadies! Let’s go to the bathrooooooom on everyyyyything!
5. Use the code ROBERT10 to get 10% off of Robert
6. Never shit. Never will.
7. You man enough for a woman with 9 vaginas?
8. I am just here looking for someone to work at my bagel store.
9. Come for my wit and charm, stay for my enjoyable rectum!!
10. Let me disappoint you the way I disappointed Tony Danza.
11. I am the holiday of Thanksgiving come to life!
12. Created by accident//please delete//not horny//am old.
13. That’s not me in my profile pics, it's you.
14. Two functional kidneys and half a dick.
15. Hey, I’m Kevin. I’m 34 years old and recently lost my wife to cancer lol.
16. Co-creator of ratemyrack.com.
17. I HAVE OVER $4,000.
18. It’s weird to have to sell yourself like this, but here goes. I’m completing a graduate program in wildlife biology and hope to work in aquatic mammal conservation. I just got out of a long term relationship but it ended amicably and I’m not carrying any baggage from it (that I know of). Not really a dating app type of person but I’m busy with school and work (I’m a bicycle mechanic) and prefer to date outside of my work/school pool. I’m “outdoorsy” and active, I guess, but don’t let that scare you, if that isn’t your thing we can see a concert or just hang out, I’m chill. I suppose I should also mention that I am extremely racist, am a member of multiple hate groups, and love to commit hate crimes.
19. Hi! I meet the legal definition of being a raccoon, but trust me, I am a person in spirit.
20. No retainer, no swipe.
21. Let’s cut the bullshit: You want to have casual sex, I want to get pregnant with a stranger’s kid and then sue them for child support. Let’s rock.
22. Looking for an older man to pamper me with non-potable water and chives.
23. The boyhood home of author Sterling North.
24. I already love you.
25. Just here to promote my band, Metallica. Check us out on Spotify!
26. Fuck me like Tom Hanks fucked that volleyball.
27. I’m actually here looking for my lost and horny son.
28. Van Halen is looking for a new guitarist/girlfriend!
29. Looking forward to having disappointing sex with you, someone I do not even like.
30. Hey hey hey! I’m the date man, for you…to try!
31. My tits are underwhelming, but my dad invented KIND Bars
32. Ugh, not this again.
