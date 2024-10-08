Denying The Ozempic Rumors: Jesse Plemons Is Claiming That He Lost 50 Pounds Just By Clapping

As more and more Hollywood stars hop on the Ozempic train, it’s no wonder that every instance of major weight loss by a celebrity gets attributed to the miracle drug. However, one actor insists his glow up was the result of nothing but all-natural hard work: Jesse Plemons is claiming that he lost 50 pounds just by clapping.

Good for Jesse either way! He’s got the hunky looks of a man who claps a lot, no matter how he achieved it!

In a recent interview with GQ, Jesse Plemons laid out the daily clapping routine that he says helped him shed weight this past year, and we’re sweating just reading about it: The Kinds Of Kindness star begins every day with an hour of clapping in at 5 a.m., followed by another hour of clapping at 11 a.m., and another at 4 p.m. But the day’s clapping doesn’t end there—Plemons makes sure to incorporate applause-oriented hobbies into his lifestyle by having his assistant seek out graduations at local schools, attending the just last few minutes of various operas, and regularly playing patty cake in a sauna with wife Kirsten Dunst. Though Plemons says the massive volume of high-impact clapping he does on a daily basis has caused him to develop severe tinnitus, one look at him is all you need to know it was an amazing tradeoff!

So inspiring. See what’s possible when you put in consistent effort and surround yourself with reasons to clap?!

While other celebrities spend thousands on Ozempic, Jesse Plemons is having the time of his life clapping his way to health for free! He’s proving that you don’t need to be rich enough to buy weight loss drugs to feel good and look amazing, so long as you’ve got two hands and time to applaud—in fact, his influence is rubbing off on us already, because we’re absolutely clapping for Jesse right now!