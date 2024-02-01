‘Did You Think You Could Run? We’ll Hunt You Like The Dog You Are’: This Man Just Moved Into A Brand New Apartment And L.L.Bean Has Already Sent Him A Mail Order Catalog Addressed By Name

Try as you might to run from the past, it will still find a way to get to you. At least, that must be the motto of this outerwear company that seems hellbent on making sure every former customer gets their mailers: This man just moved into a brand new apartment and L.L.Bean has already sent him a mail order catalog addressed by name.

Wow. L.L.Bean’s marketing team must be really on the ball.

Just yesterday, 36-year-old Keith Laughlin moved to a new apartment in a totally new city, and without missing a beat, he checked his mail this morning to find a brand new catalog from L.L.Bean. Making matters all the more concerning, the catalog was addressed to Keith at his new address that he’s literally only given to his moving company so far, not like “current resident” or something that had been forwarded to his new digs by the post office. L.L.Bean straight up got hold of his address and got a catalog there before he’d even received his mattress.

Damn. Is L.L.Bean in cahoots with the moving company? Literally how did they pull this off?

As Keith flipped through the catalog, noting that all of the knits and boots were more or less the exact same knits and boots L.L.Bean has sold forever, a personalized index card insert fell out, stating “Did you think you could run? We’ll hunt you like the dog you are. You can move to the other side of the world, but you’ll never escape L.L.Bean.”

Jeez. All this just because Keith ordered a hat from them nine years ago?

Well, if Keith is going to get L.L.Bean catalogs sent to him every month for the rest of his life no matter where he moves, he might as well purchase a sweater or two. They’re pretty high quality, in all honesty.