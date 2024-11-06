Doubling Down On His Election Fraud Claims: Trump Is Refusing To Accept That He Won The Election

As vote tallies from the hotly contested presidential election pour in and show a decisive electoral victory for Donald Trump, the former president is doubling down on his unfounded claims of widespread voting fraud, stating, without evidence, that he in fact lost the election by a landslide.

Dang. Well, at least he’s staying consistent with his whole election fraud thing!

Trump claimed in an angry post on Truth Social this afternoon that, “Another scam by the COMMUNIST Democrap Party is saying that TRUMP won the election. If you look at this, in some cases, more people voted for me than there are people. Dead people, who of course we know can’t vote, showed up in droves for “TRUMP.” Of course, it’s DEMOCRATS who are making all of these false Trump votes, and they are SICK PEOPLE. 2,000,000 ballots by ILLEGALS in Pennsylvania alone, who we know would “NEVER” vote for me, because I am not very nice to them, all for TRUMP. WHY??? There is so much evidence that I lost this election if you just look it up.”

A statement by a spokesman for the Trump campaign clarified that, “Just like in 2020, when the election was clearly stolen from Donald Trump by Democrats, we are seeing massive evidence of cheating and fraud in all 50 states, which is what gave Trump this big win. Donald Trump and the Republican Party will not accept these clearly fraudulent and corrupt results and we steadfastly maintain that no matter what the official results say, Trump lost this election by an embarrassingly large margin.”

Wow. Whether Trump will begrudgingly agree to accept his seat as president while insisting he only got there thanks to fraud or he’ll end up fighting tooth and nail to get Kamala Harris into office remains to be seen, but if Trump continues to dig in his heels on this, it’s possible it could trigger some sort of incredibly confusing constitutional crisis that our forefathers never envisioned. Knowing Trump, odds are that now that he’s doubled down on the election fraud issue, he’ll never give it up. We’ll be following this one closely to see how it turns out.