This is amazing: PornHub has just introduced a new feature that will alert a random convenience store cashier in the US anytime you access PornHub. This is going to make the experience of using porn a lot more like it was in the 1980s, when you had to buy your porn from whoever was working behind the register at 7/11. Will this new hurdle help people fight porn addiction, or are you going to keep using PornHub just as much as before? Sound off in the comments!
Fighting Porn Addiction: Accessing PornHub Will Now Require Letting A Random Convenience Store Clerk Know You Are About To Masturbate Like You Had To Do Back When You Needed To Use Magazines
