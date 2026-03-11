 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Must See, News

Fighting Porn Addiction: Accessing PornHub Will Now Require Letting A Random Convenience Store Clerk Know You Are About To Masturbate Like You Had To Do Back When You Needed To Use Magazines

March 11, 2026

This is amazing: PornHub has just introduced a new feature that will alert a random convenience store cashier in the US anytime you access PornHub. This is going to make the experience of using porn a lot more like it was in the 1980s, when you had to buy your porn from whoever was working behind the register at 7/11. Will this new hurdle help people fight porn addiction, or are you going to keep using PornHub just as much as before? Sound off in the comments!

More posts in Must See »
More posts in News »