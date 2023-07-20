Financial Security Achieved: This Man Has Enough Vintage Dungeons & Dragons Manuals That He Can Live Off Of Selling Them On eBay For At Least 3 Months When He Gets Divorced

While many Americans struggle to find financial security, 43-year-old unemployed drummer Devin Morrison of Shreveport, LA recently achieved something that too few Americans do: He amassed a stockpile of so many vintage Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying manuals that he can easily raise enough money by selling them on eBay to rent an Airbnb and buy pizza and eggs for three months after he gets divorced.

Impressive! Here’s a guy who’s got all his ducks in a row.

Yep, with Devin’s impressive stack of old D&D manuals such as Dungeon Master’s Guide and The Keep on the Borderlands that he’s been buying at garage sales and thrift stores for the past six years, it’s clear that he’s sitting pretty. While he doesn’t have any immediate plans to get divorced, with Devin’s lack of ambition, increasingly paunchy appearance, and numerous annoying behaviors, it’s just a matter of time before his wife asks him for one.

Given that his wife makes 100 percent of their household income, a divorce would put Devin in quite a financial pickle—that is, unless he hadn’t had the brilliant foresight to start building towards financial independence by amassing over 40 collectible Dungeons & Dragons manuals in excellent condition and putting them into protective sleeves in a pile on the floor next to his bed. With the knowledge that the proceeds from selling the original Monster Manual alone could cover his cell phone bill for the first month of bachelorhood, he can rest easy knowing that his future is covered for a good few months, or potentially even longer if he also decides to sell his plasma or some of his limited edition Phantom Menace Pepsi can collection.

Awesome! This goes to show how even just a little bit of financial planning can go a long way.

If someone as disorganized and unaccomplished as Devin can plan ahead like this, then the rest of us don’t have any excuse for not getting our acts together. Whether it’s amassing a bunch of vintage roleplaying manuals like Devin, selling old PS3 games, or collecting vintage skateboard decks, we can all find ways to take control of our financial futures starting today, whether we’re probably getting divorced or not.