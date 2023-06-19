Going Above And Beyond For Fans: Taylor Swift Will Now Pause Her Shows Whenever Anyone In The Audience Has To Use The Bathroom

Ever wondered how Taylor Swift cultivated such a fiercely loyal fanbase? It’s because of gestures like this: Taylor Swift will now pause her shows whenever anyone in the audience has to use the bathroom.

Absolutely incredible. Literally no other artist goes out of their way for their fans like Taylor!

Introduced recently on the Eras tour, Swifties no longer have to miss a moment of her performance in order to use the toilet, because now, any single member of the audience who needs a bathroom break can simply raise their hand, and Taylor will instantly stop her show until that person has finished and returned to their seat, no questions asked. While Taylor encourages her fans to use the bathroom before the show just in case, she’s abided her thoughtful new policy with nothing but grace and smiles, even as her recent concert in Pittsburgh passed the 52 hour mark. Whenever one of her fans felt the urge to relieve themselves, Taylor would simply put her guitar down, sit on the stage floor, and catch up on texts until the fan had done their business.

This is such a classy move to honor the fans who pay hundreds of dollars for tickets, since literally no one can say they missed their favorite Taylor song due to drinking too many White Claws. Even if she’s right in the middle of one her biggest hits, Taylor promises to keep a vigilant eye on the fans in the stadium and stop playing the very second someone raises their hand and shouts, “I have to use the toilet,” only to pick up in the exact place she left off once that person’s done emptying their bladder and/or bowels.

Name another musician willing to do this for their fans…we’re waiting!

Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or don’t listen to her music at all, you simply have to admire the respect that Taylor Swift’s showing to her fans. Other musicians take note: Taylor’s just raised the bar for recognizing that concertgoers sometimes have to urinate!