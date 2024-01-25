Hard To Watch: This Person Is Desperate To Seem More Upset About Greta Gerwig’s Oscar Snub Than Anyone Else On Her Timeline

Full disclosure, this is going to be the most excruciating read you’ll come across today. Don’t say we didn’t warn you: This person is desperate to seem more upset about Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snub than anyone else on her timeline.

God, this is so painful to watch.

Twitter user Sera Joyner has spent the past three days posting incensed screeds concerning Greta Gerwig’s lack of a Best Director nomination in a deeply unsubtle bid to become the face of the backlash while it’s still trending. On a near-hourly basis, Sera’s account excretes a new reminder of how offended she is by Gerwig’s Oscar snub, framing her outrage in increasingly dramatic wordings that one-up not just her own previous posts, but also every post she quote-tweets. Sera has wasted no opportunity to escalate the discourse, responding to another person’s callout of the Academy for sexism by insisting that the snub represents “discrimination against women on a historical level.”

Though Sera publicly fancies herself “TheGerwigAppreciator,” as her Twitter handle has read since Gerwig became an Internet darling when Lady Bird came out in 2017, the more she tweets, the more explicitly, and hysterically, she makes the situation about her own unhinged investment in Gerwig’s success. Sera has even claimed to have “wept until [she] threw up” during America Ferrara’s speech in Barbie, seemingly under the impression this would make her seem like Gerwig’s biggest advocate as opposed to mentally ill. Now, 83 posts into this crap, Sera’s shown no signs of stopping, and it looks like she’s going to continue pulling this bizarre and relentless nonsense right through the 2024 Oscar ceremony, with the steadfast encouragement of all the horny, middle-aged blue check comedians applauding her feminism in her replies.

Know what? We bet ‘Greta’s #1 Fan’ over here hasn’t even seen Hannah Takes The Stairs. Put money on it.

It’s so sad to see a delusional Twitter user tie themselves so closely to Greta Gerwig, who did nothing wrong except attract adoration from bandwagoning, social media-addicted freaks. Unfortunately, the damage is done, and any success Gerwig sees, no matter how well deserved, will only mean more pandering drivel from Sera. What a train wreck.