Heartbreaking: These People Seriously Think Being On ‘The Office’ Is A Personality Trait

It’s not easy to define who you are, but picking one TV show and making it the center of your life is pretty sad. Case in point: these people seriously think being on The Office is a personality trait.

Just heartbreaking.

Although The Office is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, at the end of the day, spending nine seasons playing Kevin or Angela isn’t a substitute for a personality. The fact is, pretty much everyone has spent at least an episode helping the team at Dunder Mifflin sell some paper, and if you want to be taken seriously as a person with original thoughts and feelings, you need to bring more to the table than the Emmy you won for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Like, do you seriously think it’s unique to say you were Dwight Schrute? Everybody’s been Dwight Schrute—or at least his cousin Mose. That’s as unique as saying one of your hobbies is eating food.

Even more tragically, some of these people literally host a podcast just talking about the fact that they were on The Office—as though literally any of us couldn’t recap episodes from a personal POV that reveals behind-the-scenes secrets about what it was like on the set of the award-winning workplace comedy. It’s totally fine you used to play Pam, just don’t act like there’s anything remarkable about that experience.

Sorry, but we’re just being honest. If this resonates with you, consider rounding out your personality with some actually interesting traits.