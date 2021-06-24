Heartbreaking: This Overweight Boy Is Too Self-Conscious To Take His Shirt Off At A Masked Orgy

To see a child struggling with their own body image is absolutely heartbreaking. While our society has made huge strides in embracing body positivity, here’s a devastating example of how far we still have to go: This overweight boy is too self-conscious to take his shirt off at a masked orgy.

Ugh, poor guy. We wish we could give this kid a hug right now.

A terribly sad scene is currently unfolding at a secluded mansion estate in Greenwich, CT, where dozens of wealthy elite and 6th grader Dylan Halford have gathered to participate in a masked orgy, complete with erotic pagan rituals and rhythmic chanting. While guests indulge in group sex wearing nothing but Venetian masks, Dylan remains the only orgy member who is still wearing a shirt. The poor kid, afraid of being ridiculed for his weight, was seen nervously adjusting his XXL Hard Rock Cafe souvenir tee to hide his love handles as he lingered nervously near a tangled mass of limbs engaging in depraved acts on an antique Louis XV chaise lounge. Even though Dylan’s bejewelled bauta mask obscures his true identity from all his anonymous sex partners, he’s still too sensitive about his husky frame to go shirtless at this bacchanalia, worried that some of the other attendees might laugh at him or call him names like “tater tits” or “Shamu Jr.” In fact, when the orgy’s Master Of Ceremonies asked Dylan why he had a shirt on, Dylan bashfully made up an excuse about having poison ivy on his stomach, and his mom said he needed to keep it covered until it cleared up.

It’s such a shame that Dylan feels so intimidated by the more conventional body types living out unrestrained sexual fantasies on every surface throughout this secret society’s private country manor. He deserves to experience as much carnal pleasure as anyone else at this orgy, no matter how much larger he is than the average 12-year-old. In a less fatphobic world, Dylan would feel comfortable enough to take off his shirt and participate in a Daisy Chain without fear of being judged for his obesity. Tragically, kids like Dylan have deeply internalized their imperfections, to the point that he can’t enjoy spanking a row of nude, prostrate subs with a riding crop without feeling anxious about his weight.

God, this is so sad. Our heart goes out to Dylan.

Hopefully Dylan will one day come to embrace his body type and feel comfortable in his own skin at mass orgies. The sight of Dylan wearing a t-shirt surrounded by nearly a hundred naked, glistening bodies of global elites serves as a reminder of how important it is to teach kids that they are beautiful and loved no matter what they look like.