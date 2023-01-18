Heartwarming: The Make-A-Wish Foundation Was Getting A Little Backed Up So They Just Dumped A Big Barrel Of Change On The Floor In The Hallway Of A Children’s Cancer Ward

In over 40 years of operation, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has brought hope to hundreds of thousands of sick children by making their wishes come true, and even when faced with challenges, it appears the organization isn’t slowing down any time soon: The Make-A-Wish Foundation was getting a little backed up, so they just dumped a big barrel of change on the floor in the hallway of a children’s cancer ward.

What a beautiful story! It’s so wonderful that the Make-A-Wish Foundation is able to make the world a brighter place for sick kids even when their schedule is packed.

Yesterday afternoon, kids at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in California got the thrill of their young lives when three middle-aged men walked into the hallway of the cancer ward carrying three burlap sacks with the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s logo on them filled with hundreds of pennies, nickels, and dimes. The men then wordlessly dumped the change out of the burlap bags and onto the floor for the sick kids to grab! The Make-A-Wish representatives were in and out of the hospital in just five minutes, saving them lots of time and energy while also brightening the kids’ day.

As if dumping change on the floor wasn’t incredible enough, the representatives from Make-A-Wish also taped a picture of beloved actor John Cena on the wall so that the kids could look at his face while they stuffed their hospital gowns full of loose change. The John Cena picture was printed from the internet at the Make-A-Wish offices and the organization’s representatives added a speech bubble to the picture that said, “I’m Cena. Get healthy.” Any kid who read that speech bubble while picking up change would feel like they were talking to the real John Cena! And the best part is, it saved a huge amount of time and allowed the Make-A-Wish Foundation to catch up on their grueling schedule.

Absolutely amazing! It’s so wonderful to know that no matter how dark and depressing the world might get, there are beacons of light in the world like the Make-A-Wish Foundation that find ways to brighten the lives of sick children in all sorts of efficient, time-saving ways. Things might be difficult for many of these children, but now they have pockets full of nickels and dimes and happy memories of seeing a picture of John Cena that they can turn to for comfort at any time. Here’s hoping the Make-A-Wish Foundation keeps finding awesome ways to catch up on their hectic schedule while giving sick kids all over the world a reason to smile!