Heartwarming: This Estranged Father And Son Reconnected After 30 Years Over The Fact That Neither Of Them Can Get Any Pussy

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, you’ve come to the right place, because this story is sure to warm your heart: This estranged father and son reconnected after 30 years over the fact that neither of them can get any pussy.

So wonderful! It’s so touching to see a family reunite!

Last week, 39-year-old Nate Rogers unsuccessfully tried to chat up a woman at Paul’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis. As the woman gave Nate the cold shoulder and exited the bar, a man beside Nate said, “Don’t blame yourself, kid. I tried, too, but she’s just a cocktease.” Nate turned to face the man, and as he looked into his eyes, he felt he saw himself staring right back. “Dad?” asked Nate. “Nate?” asked the man. They embraced in a hug. “I can’t get any pussy, Dad!” shouted Nate. “Me neither, boy,” responded the man, who turned out to be his long lost father, Greg. “Me neither.”

Together, the men ordered another round and caught up on everything they’d missed over the last three decades: how many women they’d failed to sleep with (nearly all), how many women they’d actually managed to sleep with (1.5 each), their theories as to any factors that made a woman more likely to say yes (whether or not it was a full moon).

Greg then revealed to Nate that the reason he left was because Nate’s mom had refused to sleep with him, even confessing that they only did it the one time to create Nate. But the best part is that now that they’re back in each other’s lives, they’re here to stay! The men finished the night with an agreement to meet up every Tuesday to wingman each other and see if they’ll be able to catch some tail.

This is so beautiful! Nate, who had surely felt like an outcast for never being able to get any nookie, now understands it’s merely the result of the family curse. It just goes to show that some bonds will truly last forever!