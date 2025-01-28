Hell Yeah! MTV Is Releasing The Unaired Episode Of ‘Viva La Bam’ Where Bam Steals Phil’s Copy Of ‘Pride And Prejudice’ And Replaces It With The Norton Annotated Edition Of ‘Pride And Prejudice’

If you were a teen in the early 2000s, you probably spent countless hours glued to MTV watching Viva La Bam. Well, get ready to relive the chaos, because a previously unseen Viva La Bam episode is about to drop: MTV is releasing the unaired episode where Bam steals Phil’s copy of Pride and Prejudice and replaces it with a Norton Annotated Edition of the Jane Austen classic.

This is so unbelievably cool. We’re getting nostalgic for MTV’s golden age of reality TV just thinking about it!

The lost episode, titled ‘Bam Vs. Phil’s Literary Integrity,’ is legendary among diehard Viva La Bam fans, who’ve been waiting for footage of Bam swapping out Phil’s beloved, dog-eared copy of Pride And Prejudice to escape MTV’s vaults since 2006, when Viva La Bam ended before the episode had a chance to air. Luckily for Bam-heads, MTV just announced that the episode will be available to stream in its entirety starting next week, and judging by the teaser trailer—in which Bam’s friends Rake Yohn and Brandon DiCamillo sneak into Phil and April Margera’s room at 3 a.m., leave a brand new annotated version of Pride And Prejudice on Phil’s night stand, and bring Phil’s copy to Bam and Ryan Dunn, who cover it in grease and squeeze it inside his uncle Don Vito’s ass while he’s asleep—it’s going to be well worth the wait.

SPOILERS BELOW:

According to leaked details from MTV insiders, Phil wakes up and immediately recognizes that his personal comfort book has been replaced with a much lengthier edition, featuring a 32-page introduction by an academic authority on Jane Austen’s oeuvre, hundreds of footnotes offering historical context, and 14 critical essays at the book’s end. “This wasn’t hardcover yesterday…where did all my notes in the margins go…oh, god dang it—Bam, did you do this?” Phil begins shouting as he realizes he’s been the victim of yet another Bam prank.

“What? I thought you’d appreciate current scholarly approaches to your favorite novel…fatty!” Bam cackles as Phil chases after Don Vito to retrieve his personal copy of Pride And Prejudice.

“I don’t need any biographical portraits of Austen by her contemporaries, Bam, I mean, Jesus Christ, what am I supposed to do with all these bibliographic citations? I just want to enjoy the story, Bam, what the hell’s wrong with you? God damn it, Bam, I’m getting really tired of your crap,” sighs Phil as April holds down a frantic, gibberish-spouting Don Vito—who Bam has dressed up as Mr. Darcy—so Phil can reach into his ass and pull out the paperback copy he’s been marking up ever since he fell in love with Pride And Prejudice in his adolescence.

Hell. Yes. This is the TV event of the year, as far as we’re concerned.

How cool is it that this time capsule is finally surfacing after all these years? Seeing Bam trick Phil into reading an annotated Pride And Prejudice is going to be a glorious trip back to the aughts, we simply cannot wait!