Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Don’t know literally anything? Don’t panic! Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of absolutely everything you DO need to know! You’re welcome!

At least one language

Knowing how to speak or read at least one language is going to come in handy on a daily basis. The ability to understand what the heck other people are saying and what words mean is a tool you will use for the rest of your life. And the best part? There are over 7,000 options to choose from, and they’re all incredible (we recommend Mandarin Chinese!). You can’t go wrong! Once you know one, you’ll wonder how you ever went without knowing a language.

Where you are

Don’t sleep on knowing where you are! Outside, inside, underground – it doesn’t matter where, as long as you know where. It’s easy to think you can go without knowing where you are in the short-term. But down the line, and sometimes even in your immediate future (such as today!), having a firm grasp on your current location can pay dividends, and inform so much of your decision-making (such as if you’d rather be, or need to be, somewhere else).

How to get food and water

We cannot overemphasize how important it is to have a way of obtaining food and water, and on a consistent basis, too. Some people are brought food and water, some people find it in the woods, and some even just take it from others (don’t let that happen to you!). In fact, you need to prioritize having food and water if you don’t have any, and we mean, like, fix that today. You don’t want to know what’ll go down without food and water—trust us!

Basic counting skills

Nothing fancy! Just the basics will do. Simply knowing how to count from 0 to 100 will save you so much trouble. For example, let’s refer to list item number three “How to get food and water” – counting how much food and water you have will make it easier to know when it’s time to get more (i.e. when the count is 0). Multiplication and division can be quite useful to know as well, but odds are, if you’re reading this list, basic counting will more than suffice given your current level of knowledge!

The various kinds of animals that can kill you

We don’t want to scare you. Depending on where you are (refer to list item two), it might be the case that there are no animals that can kill you. But in other places…there are a number of animals that absolutely can, and will, kill you. Rather than overwhelm you by having you memorize a list of every poisonous and/or carnivorous animal out there, we’ll offer a guiding principle that will never steer you wrong: if you see an animal, run. Make yourself very far away from it, and you’ll probably be fine! It’s that easy!

Alright, that’s everything you truly need to know! Good luck!