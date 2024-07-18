He’s Back: Anthony Fauci Just Signed A Netflix Deal For A Show Where He Travels To Exotic Locations And Samples The Many Unique Diseases The World Has To Offer

Since stepping down from the White House COVID-19 Response Team, Anthony Fauci hasn’t been in the spotlight very much at all. But that’s about to change. Get ready for America’s Doctor to become a household name once again: Dr. Fauci has signed a Netflix deal for a show where he travels to exotic locations and samples the many unique diseases the world has to offer.

Absolutely amazing. Welcome back, Dr. Fauci!

Set for release later this year, Netflix Original Petri Dish Diaries will follow Dr. Fauci’s globetrotting adventures as he contracts rare diseases in some of the most beautiful, remote areas of the planet. Over 10 episodes, Fauci will intentionally afflict himself with endemic illnesses and suffer every stage of these diseases on camera, offering his poetic musings on each ailment whenever he isn’t too debilitated and/or delirious from sickness to talk. Netflix’s press release announcing the show teases several maladies that will push Fauci’s immune system out of its comfort zone and into the very limits of what his 83-year-old body can handle, including “Kuru in Papua New Guinea,” “Lassa Fever in Sierra Leone,” and “Typhoid in Cambodia.”

Netflix also released a brief trailer to build hype for the show, featuring a long shot of a jaundiced, rail-thin Fauci convulsing on the floor of a boat coursing through India’s Nicobar Islands at sunset. The footage shows Fauci enduring a 104-degree fever as he tries to draw profound metaphors about leptospirosis symptoms and the human experience. “Navigating through life itself…is not so different from…navigating the chills… muscle spasms, headaches of leptospirosis…the ups, and…downs…ohhhhhh,” says Fauci before coughing up blood and passing out. Voiceover narration closes out the promo: “I’m Dr. Anthony Fauci. Join me as I combine two of my greatest passions: going places, and getting sick.”

Wow, we’re officially so excited to binge this! Who better to showcase the stunning diversity of our world’s most horrifying diseases than America’s Doctor?

Petri Dish Diaries isn’t just a totally fresh spin on the travel show genre, but also a perfect comeback vehicle for Dr. Fauci, the western world’s most trusted voice in disease. Without a doubt, Fauci is officially back, and it feels so good!