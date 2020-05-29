How Many Of These Jay-Z Songs About Having Great 10-Second Sex Have You Heard?

Think you’re a true hip-hop head? Take this quiz to test your knowledge on Jay-Z songs about having sex that is very good yet very brief.

Check off all the songs you’ve heard below. 1. “Drop Your Drawers And Start The Egg Timer” 2. “I Swear This Never Happens (I Lied—It Happens All The Time And I Love It, Bitch)” 3. “Hustla Ain’t Got Time For More Sex Than That” 4. “Vine-Length Sex Tape” 5. “25 Seconds (PERSONAL BEST)” 6. “3 Seconds (PERSONAL WORST) - Just Blaze Remix” 7. “Don’t Take Much To Make Jay Bust” 8. “No Way A Circumcised Thug Should Feel This Much Sensation” feat. Memphis Bleek 9. “10 Seconds With Hova And It’s Ova” 10. “Sprung-2-Done In 10, 9, 8…” 11. “Bey Disappointed Again (Fun For Me Tho)” 12. “Squirted Already” 13. “More Time To Read Before Bed” 14. “10-Second Conception (Blue Ivy Theme)” 15. “Don’t Knock The Efficiency” 16. “Bust Before My Pants Off” feat. Beanie Sigel 17. “Brooklyn’s Briefest” 18. “99 Seconds (Literally Never Gonna Happen)” 19. “Just 10 Seconds But I’m Squealin’ The Whole Time” 20. “I Endorsed Hillary Clinton For President, Also I Never Fail To Cum In 10 Seconds Or Less” 21. “Commercial Break Sex Life” feat. Twista 22. “All The Money In The World Would Only Make Me Nut Faster” 23. “0.6 Minutes In Heaven (Interlude)” 24. “Jigga Quick Jizza” 25. “The Marcy Method” 26. “Call Me Mr. Three Thrusts” 27. “Think About Terrorism To Keep From Bustin’ (Doesn’t Work)” 28. “Must Have Extra Nerve Endings On My Penis Or Something” 29. “Fuck All Nite (Absolutely Not)” Show results!

