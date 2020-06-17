How Many Of These Ways Did You Misspell ‘Arby’s’ In Your Bestselling Book On What Happens In The Afterlife?
You wrote a critically acclaimed, bestselling book about what happens in the afterlife, but unfortunately you fucked up and misspelled “Arby’s” a whole bunch of times. Whoops!
Check off all the ways you misspelled Arby's in your book:
1. Abry’s
2. Arbyby’s
3. Barby’s
4. Baby’s
5. Brendy’s
6. Arb’y
7. Rarby’z
8. Arfy’b
9. ARB...y
10. Aruurb
11. Arbiss
12. Arpy’s
13. Arby’sarby’arby
14. Mr. Arby’s
15. Mexican Food
16. Andy’s
17. Arbert’s
18. Larby’s
19. Lando’s
20. Arb6y’s
21. Car
22. eBay’s
23. ARBISRESTAURANT
24. Meat Castle
25. Arbeem
26. Arburth’s
27. Ayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyr’r’r!
28. Arboo’s
29. Nardby’s
30. Slund
31. Arb’ys
32. Breltby’s
33. Proundby’s
34. Grimp/Drimp
35. Arby
36. Bunkly
