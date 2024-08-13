Humiliating: The Restaurant You Tried On Vacation And Were Raving About Is Actually A Chain

Get ready to swallow your pride and just accept the fact that you’re a dumbass, because it turns out you’ve been embarrassing yourself nonstop since your trip to Charlotte, North Carolina last weekend: That restaurant you tried on vacation and have spent the last week raving about is actually a chain.

Yep. Turns out Bucca Di Beppo is not a North Carolina twist on Italian fare. It’s a goddamn chain.

Tragically, the restaurant you went to with your girlfriend’s family last weekend is not—as you told your entire office upon return—this “quaint little spot off the beaten path with a mix of Italian and North Carolina vibes.” It’s a Bucca Di Beppo, and you can find one in almost every state. This explains the pitying nod you got from your coworker after you told him about how the chicken limone was “unlike any other,” before recommending he book a trip to NC this summer just to check it out.

There’s no point in taking a three hour flight to go to a Buca Di Beppo—there’s literally one 14 miles away.

Just brutal.

Your best bet is that people think the menu varies across locations enough to substantiate your claim that it was “literally the best restaurant ever,” but let’s be real—everyone thinks you’re an idiot right now.

Fuck. Here’s hoping someone in your life gets a bad haircut or has a catastrophic fall ASAP, because you need something to take people’s minds off this embarrassing blunder fast.