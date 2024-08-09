Incredible: Meteorologists Have Tempted Tropical Storm Debby Back Into The Sea With Pepperonis

Though Tropical Storm Debby was expected to wreak havoc as it made landfall along the coastal Carolinas, the region’s forecast has just done a complete 180 thanks to a few ingenious scientists: Meteorologists have tempted Tropical Storm Debby back into the sea with pepperonis.

Simply brilliant! Human ingenuity for the win!

As Americans throughout the East Coast braced for Tropical Storm Debby this weekend, a team of South Carolina-based meteorologists were at work filling a speedboat with several hundred pepperonis. After wafting the cured meat’s scent in Tropical Storm Debby’s direction with folding fans, the meteorologists set the unmanned speedboat to full throttle and sent it speeding out into the Atlantic Ocean. From there, all the storm team could do was wait and see if their gambit would pay off. Within minutes, it had: Satellite images showed the eye of the storm flare several times in rapid succession as Tropical Storm Debby paused in its tracks and turned its trajectory east, setting out in the exact direction of the pepperoni-filled speed boat, away from land.

Yup, citizens of the Carolinas can rest easy this weekend! These meteorologists are heroes!

By exploiting the storm’s weakness for savory treats, this intrepid team of scientists spared the entire East Coast from brutal flooding, and likely saved lives. Hats off to them, and bon voyage to Tropical Storm Debby—it was nice knowing ya, Deb…NOT!!!