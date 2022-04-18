Major Red Flag: This Man’s Bookshelf Has A Big Bug On It

There’s no bigger letdown than discovering red flags about a prospective lover after you’ve connected with them on a date, especially when it’s something as unflattering as this: This man’s bookshelf has a big bug on it.

If you go home with a guy and he’s got an above average-sized insect scuttling around his bookshelf? Girl, run.

Though Phoenix, AZ resident Jonathan Wheeler, 27, may come off as a charming and well-put-together guy, any date that goes home with him is in for an alarming surprise: a pretty fat bug—like, one you’d find in a desert or Madagascar or something—making itself at home on his bookshelf, right next to his collection of David Foster Wallace novels (no surprise there, *sigh*). Sure, the massive invertebrate may not be his entire personality like it is for the most notorious offenders among guys who have a big bug living among their books. But no one can be faulted for reading into it, considering that he keeps such a gross, juicy bug on open display for guests to see. And that’s reason enough to tread carefully before proceeding into a serious relationship with him.

Of course, a giant bug nesting on his bookshelf doesn’t necessarily mean Jonathan’s a bad guy—but, generally, it’s a sign that’s loaded with possible meanings about his priorities, ones that you may not want to find yourself entangled in. It could be a bug from a previous relationship, or maybe a friend of his simply left it there by accident. However, there’s always a chance it could mean the bug takes priority in his life over his relationships. Why else have it in such a prominent place in his apartment when he’s bringing a date home? Do not want to waste your time with someone like that.

We’re not trying to be judgmental. You should just find out what the deal with the bug is before committing to this guy any further.

Jonathan may be sweet and polite, but proceed with caution. There’s plenty of dateable men without bugs so hefty that you can hear their legs clattering around on their bookshelf every time they move. Trust us. You deserve better.