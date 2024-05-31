Making Things Right: Donald Trump Has Proposed To Stormy Daniels

With all eyes on Donald Trump’s historic conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, the nation has been bracing for what happens next. Well, the other shoe has finally dropped, as Donald Trump has announced that he is ready to make things right by offering to marry Stormy Daniels.

Wow. It’s pretty impressive to see Trump manning up and doing the right thing here.

In a flurry of typo-laden, all-caps posts on Truth Social in the wee hours of the morning, Trump proclaimed, “NOW THAT I’VE HAVE BEEN CONVECTED IN A COURT OF LAW OF HAVING SEX WITH THIS WOMAN AND ILLEGALLY PAYING FOR HER SILENCE, IT IS ONLY RIGHT THAT I MAKE HER MY WIFE. STORMY, I KNOW I’VE PUT YOU THROUGH A LOT. I HUMILIATED YOU IN FRONT OF THE ENTIRE NATION. I LIED ABOUT OUR LOVE AFFAIR. I FOUGHT SO HARD TO DENY THE TRUTH. BUT NOW, THERE IS NO MORE DENYING IT. I WAS FOUND GULTY. GULTY IN A COURT OF LAW. IT’S TIME FOR ME TO STEP UP. IT’S TIME FOR ME TO STOP RUNNING. I WANT TO MAKE AN HONEST WOMAN OUT OF YOU. STORMY DANIELS, WOULD YOU TAKE ME, DONALD J TRUMP, TO BE YOUR HUBSAND?”

Following the romantic tirade, Trump posted a photo of an engagement ring next to a Post-It note with “DJT” written on it in an apparent effort to verify that he took the photo himself.

What an awesome way to make things right!

Stormy has yet to respond to Trump’s marriage proposal, but there’s no doubt that the dignity and honor he’s showing in this situation is going to change a few minds about Trump whether she accepts or not. Could pornstar Stormy Daniels be our nation’s next First Lady? Time will tell, but there’s no doubt that thanks to Donald Trump impressively taking responsibility for his actions, he will probably once again be our nation’s First Man.