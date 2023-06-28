Mark Your Calendars: Astronomers Just Announced That This Month The Property Brothers Will Be In Perfect Alignment, Appearing As If A Single Property Brother

Get ready to clear your calendars, because this historic event is one you won’t want to miss: Astronomers just announced that this month the Property Brothers will be in perfect alignment, appearing as if a single Property Brother.

Absolutely incredible. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime sight to behold!

According to NASA astronomers, later this month the world will bear witness to the first Total Property Brother Eclipse in decades, where one Property Brother will completely cover the other for around 4 to 6 minutes, resulting in the twin HGTV stars appearing as one to the naked eye. When the Property Brothers’ paths finally converge, people living in the Los Angeles County area will have an especially great view of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s alignment, as their trajectories are projected to meet somewhere along Melrose Avenue near Santa Monica. But don’t forget to be safe: NASA encourages those who plan to observe this amazing phenomenon to use protective eyewear, since staring directly at perfectly aligned Property Brothers can cause permanent blindness. Sadly, that unfortunate fate befell thousands of unaware brother-gazers in 1984, the last time Drew and Johnathan totally eclipsed.

Wow. Just wow. It doesn’t get cooler than this, does it?

This awe-inspiring wonder is bound to bring so many people together. The Property Brothers aren’t expected to perfectly align again for another 50 years, so don’t miss your chance to see it while you can!