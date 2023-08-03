Move Over Bookmobile! This Man Has A Copy Of Jane Eyre In His Car That You Can Read In His Back Seat While He Drives To Phoenix

For decades, traveling libraries—aka bookmobiles—have been an essential way to transport books to underserved communities. But it looks like these moving libraries should take note, because one man has pretty much revolutionized the bookmobile: This man has a copy of Jane Eyre in his car that you can read in his back seat while he drives to Phoenix.

Whoa! This is so cool!

If you live anywhere between Oklahoma City and Phoenix, you’re in luck, because a man known only as “The Driver” has a copy of Jane Eyre in the backseat of his off-white 2008 Subaru Outback that you’re welcome to come read. Although The Driver won’t slow down his car so you can get in, the doors are always unlocked, and the backseat comfortably fits two adults, one child, and The Driver’s large duffel bag, the contents of which remain unspecified!

Awesome! This is going to go such a long way to promote literacy!

While the copy of Jane Eyre is pretty dog-eared at this point and there are several notes in the margins which incorrectly claim Mr. Rochester is a stand-in for Satan, readers are welcome to discuss any questions or comments they have about the novel with The Driver, who’ll share thoughtful critiques, such as “Uh-huh,” and “Yep, read that a while ago.” Although the car won’t make any stops for food, drink, or bathroom use, passengers are free to help themselves to any of the loose french fries or Cheerios they find wedged between the seats.

Plus, if you finish the book before The Driver reaches Phoenix, you are welcome to open the doors and roll out of the car anytime you want!

Yes! Now this is how you inspire people to read the classics!

This is such a game-changer! This man is going to go such a long way to encourage reading among people who live along a very specific route in the southwest. Your move, bookmobiles!