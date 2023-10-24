Nostalgia FTW: These Inmates Are Being Transferred To A Maximum Security Prison On MTV’s ‘Next’ Bus

If you grew up in the mid-2000s, get ready to feel incredibly jealous of these violent prisoners who are being treated to the throwback to end all throwbacks: These inmates are being transferred to a maximum security prison on MTV’s Next bus.

Talk about a blast from the past! How cool is it to see what the Next bus is being used for today?!

Currently, the iconic bus from MTV’s hit reality dating show Next is transporting 14 of the luckiest high-risk convicts in the world to the maximum security unit of Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City, California. If speaking weren’t strictly forbidden throughout this prison transfer, you can bet that every millennial inmate on board would be reminiscing with about watching Next after school back in the day. There is no doubt that when these guys step off the bus at their new correctional facility, they’ll be imagining themselves in a Next-style freeze-frame with an inset graphic listing what crime they’re in prison for and a couple fun facts about themselves. The only way this could get any cooler would be if the Pelican Bay prison guard in charge of the transfer then said “Next!” and sent them back onto the bus instead of locking them away in one of the scariest penitentiaries in the country!

Welp, it’s officially 2007 all over again at Pelican Bay State Prison!

Wow. For a few hours, these lucky prisoners can take life sentences and death row off their minds and just think about MTV’s Next. If anyone could use a nostalgic treat like this, it’s men who are preparing to remain behind bars for decades on end with a bonafide Suicide Squad of real-life rapists, pedophiles, and murderers as their new neighbors. So awesome!