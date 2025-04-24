Oh No: Starface Is Under Fire After One Of Their Pimple Patches Sucked An Unborn Child Out Of A Pregnant Woman’s Zit

Pimple patches have become a major trend in skincare, but the following story might spell bad news for one of the biggest names in the acne game: Starface is under fire after one of their pimple patches sucked an unborn child out of a pregnant woman’s zit.

Oh no!

Earlier this week, a TikTok user posted a storytime video in which she explained that as a result of using a Starface pimple patch over a stubborn zit, she ended up giving birth out of her chin to her daughter, seven weeks early.

“Okay, so I’m always wearing a Starface—like, I love them, will wear them in public, whatever,” began the woman, who was putting on makeup while addressing her camera. “But literally the craziest thing happened to me last week. When I woke up, I took off my patch like I always do, but when I pulled it off my face, it hurt like hell. Like not the normal cystic acne pain, this was intense, and like, wet stuff and blood was leaking all over the place.”

“So I started crying, like it hurt that bad, but then I hear crying coming from inside the pimple,” continued the woman. “And as I pulled harder on the patch, I kid you not, I see a bunch of hairs coming out. So I’m like, damn was this an ingrown hair? But then I realize: it’s my kid’s fucking head!”

Wow. This is definitely not a good look for the company, which has been repeatedly called out in comments from fellow Starface users wondering if this is going to happen to them. “Dude, is this how I’m gonna find out I’m pregnant….” questioned one commenter. “That’s it, switching to Hero patches,” wrote another commenter. “Ok but this means they do rly work tho,” added another.

The woman then turned her camera toward her baby, who was fussing in a bassinet in the background. “That’s her. What is it, Bella? Mommy just fed you! Okay, she’s smiling, she’s happy now,” said the woman. “So I pulled and pulled till she came out, and fortunately, my kid’s totally healthy, but the doctor did have to wipe off all the pimple gunk off of her. And you can still see the hole she came out of a little bit, right here,” she added, while showing a sutured up wound on her face as she applied concealer to cover it up.

“It’s just weird, though,” she concluded. “Maybe I should just go back to Clearasil.”

Damn. Time will tell if this puts the nail in Starface’s coffin, but for now, guess it’s good that the baby’s healthy!