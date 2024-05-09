Running Out Of Ideas? Drake’s Latest Diss Track Seems To Pin The Cancellation Of ‘Freaks And Geeks’ On Kendrick Lamar

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef was pretty exciting at first, but over the course of the month, it’s started to lose steam. Now it seems like the rappers have really started to phone it in: Drake’s latest diss track seems to pin the cancellation of Freaks and Geeks on Kendrick Lamar.

Damn. Drake’s really got to be out of ideas if that’s the best he can do.

Although the beef started off with serious accusations about pedophilia, secret children, and domestic abuse, it seems like things are really slowing down—but with no obvious winner, the rappers are still going at it. Unfortunately, though, Drake’s newest diss track is almost entirely about how Kendrick caused the cancellation of the 1999 cult classic Freaks and Geeks, which might hit harder if Kendrick had had any association with the show whatsoever.

Check out the lyrics to the track, titled “You Going Down In Apatown”—a reference to Judd Apatow, the executive producer of Freaks and Geeks—below:

“You got yourself a bad reputation

Disappointing a whole fucking nation

Canceling the show

with young James Franco

Ain’t no way we were fatigued

With the work of Paul Feig

They were just getting started, bro

Gotta let Seth Rogen grow

Said the show was gonna hurt the brand

But you just didn’t understand

It wasn’t joke-a-minute, dude

But it had heart and attitude

Busy Philipps deserved so much more

But we didn’t even get an encore

Martin Starr! That should’ve been a household name

That shit’s on you man, you’re the one to blame

All I know is you’re no Lindsay Weir

Moves like that, man, you’re Lindsay Weird.”

Yikes. Guess we can’t officially confirm or deny these accusations, but given the fact that Kendrick Lamar was 15 at the time and not an NBC executive, it seems incredibly unlikely he canceled Freaks and Geeks. Maybe it’s time to wave the white flag if this is the best diss you’ve got.