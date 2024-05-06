So Cool! There’s An Entire Magazine Dedicated To People

If you’re interested in all of the various things that there are in the world, you’re going to want to check this out: Apparently, there’s an entire magazine dedicated to people.

This is really neat! We can’t wait to check this out and learn more about people.

The publishing world puts out all sorts of magazines on all sorts of topics, including golf, fashion, and the Civil War, but this magazine covers a topic that’s probably even more important than all of those things put together: People. People do and say so many things that it’s only logical that they have their own magazine just like cats and cigars do. People are everywhere, so why not show pictures of them and write about them in a magazine?! It just makes sense!

Inside this very cool magazine, you’re going to find all sorts of people driving around in their cars and waving and just being people. They’ll buy soap and lotion, have babies, and get into arguments. They’ll have arms, legs, foreheads, and everything. In People Magazine, people are the main event. And one really awesome feature is that all of the advertisements in the magazine are for products that people use! Cars, wallets, robes…basically anything you need to live the life of a person! What a neat detail!

Magazine subscriptions have plummeted as digital media has taken over, but everyone wants to know more about people, so this magazine should do just fine. After all, we are them, so they are interesting to us. We bet this magazine will be a lot more popular than a magazine about tropical fish, because tropical fish cannot buy magazines, whereas people can. It’s the perfect magazine for our planet, where people are plentiful. They’re never going to run out of things to write about!