So Sweet! These Former High School Sweethearts Reconnected On Facebook 40 Years Later To Viciously Argue In The Comments Of A Bud Light Post

Major cuteness alert! If you want to see the most adorable thing on the face of the earth, look no further than this: These two former high school sweethearts have reconnected on Facebook 40 years later to scream at one another about trans people in the comments of a post about Bud Light.

Awwww! Get a room, you two!

It’s been four decades since former teenage lovebirds Michael Sherwin and Margaret Beach were forced to break up when they left Daly City, CA for separate states to attend college, and they hadn’t spoken since. But all of that changed three days ago, when, despite not even being friends on Facebook, the site’s algorithm decided to work its magic and show Michael a comment Margaret had left on a post from a page called The Conservative Funnyman. The post, referencing Bud Light’s controversial partnership with a trans influencer, showed a bearded man in a dress holding a Bud Light with the caption “We now identify as the queen of beers,” which compelled Margaret to comment, “Thos poeple are SICK.” Seeing this angered Michael, and he wasn’t afraid to let his former prom date know it, responding, “You’re the sick one for beign a bigot !!”

And from there, it was like they were back in high school again.

With the same fiery passion they once shared as innocent teenage lovers in the simpler times of the early ‘80s, the two nearly 60-year-olds continued to fire back progressively uglier comments at one another. In response to Michael suggesting that Margaret research trans suicide rates and realize that she was part of the problem, Margaret went OFF, leaving a comment at 3:38 AM reading, “You”re telling me I’m responsible for what other people do because of my OPINION. Well it’s not my problem they’re are a SNOWFLAKE , who can;t take a little joke , about they’re GENDER, which they have made into a big deal, NOT ME, by flaunting it everywherere they go!!!” to which Michael responded, “This: is literally the dumbest thing, I have ever read!!!and I’ve read a lot of dumb sh*t on Face Book.”

Soooo cute! It’s like no time has passed since these two were making out in the backseat of an AMC Hornet at the drive-in.

However you feel about social media, you’ve gotta admit it’s pretty magical when it helps two people who would have never reconnected otherwise scream at one another about social issues neither of them knows much about. Who knows what rancorous, spiteful chapter comes next in these two’s relationship. Whatever it may be, we are sooooo here to soak up the adorableness!