Softening Their Stance: PETA Has Conceded That, With Everything Going On In The World Right Now, If You Want To Watch A Cockfight To Blow Off Some Steam You Can Go Right Ahead

You probably think of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals as uncompromising and even downright radical when it comes to animal-related issues, but a recent turn suggests that they may be softening their approach: PETA has conceded that, with everything going on in the world right now, if you want to watch a cockfight to blow off some steam you can go right ahead.

Whoa! Looks like the world’s most well known animal rights organization is making some major policy changes.

An announcement on PETA’s Instagram account today reads, “At PETA, we stand up for every animal, from the humble ant to the majestic tiger. However, with everything going on these days, if you really feel like watching a cockfight would help you relax, we think you should go ahead. As animal advocates, we have watched a lot of footage of unbelievable cruelty, but to be honest, the cockfighting we’ve seen is actually sort of mesmerizing. Now, to be clear, if you’re perfectly content without cockfighting in your life, we’d rather you still abstain. But, if you’re down in the dumps about the political situation in the US and the wars going on around the world, or you recently had a relative die or you discovered your wife was cheating on your or something, go ahead and find a cockfight in your area and throw down a few hundred bucks on the best-looking rooster.”

The post goes on to say that, while roosters are definitely a beautiful animal that deserves our compassion, they aren’t exactly an endangered species or anything. So, if the adrenaline rush of watching an elegant Sumatra cock claw a Spanish gamefowl bird to death here and there releases enough endorphins to mask the anxiety you’re feeling over climate change and the increasing risk of global war, you’re free to go for it as far as PETA is concerned.

Dang. Well, it’s good to know that one of the strictest animal protection organizations in the world has signed off on cockfighting, if that’s your thing.

While PETA’s website still characterizes consuming honey and using soap made with animal byproducts as cruel and verboten, it definitely seems like they’re starting to understand that many people lead stressful, depressed lives, which may be eased by a little cockfighting now and then. Hey, ideologies evolve as the world does, and animal rights are no different. Thanks, PETA, for giving everyone options for how to manage their mental health!