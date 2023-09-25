Stevie Nicks And CNN, Ranked

It’s an age-old question: Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks…or the news channel CNN? Today, we’re settling the debate once and for all: Here is the definitive ranking of Stevie Nicks and CNN.

2. Stevie Nicks

Coming in dead last is former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks. While there’s no denying Nicks’ talent as a songwriter and vocalist, she unfortunately falls short of the mark when it comes to broadcasting current events programming to millions of people around the clock. Her specialty lies in penning rock anthems, and…well, that’s pretty much it. If you’re depending on Stevie Nicks for 24/7 news coverage, election infographics, and Wolf Blitzer, you are completely out of luck. Of course, “Landslide” and “Edge Of Seventeen” are bonafide classics—but they aren’t earning any News & Documentary Emmy awards for Outstanding Live Interview, and Stevie Nicks would probably be the first to admit that. Until Stevie Nicks proves she can bring the same ratings as Jake Tapper does in the 4-5 p.m. EST news slot, she’s likely to rank last whenever it comes to her and CNN.

1. CNN

And at the very top of our ranking is…none other than CNN! The Ted Turner-founded multinational news outlet boasts millions of viewers in 212 countries, as well as Dana Bash. Not only does CNN offer music during the intros and outros of their news segments, but they also have minute-to-minute election coverage presented by John King. With Stevie Nicks…you’re only getting one of those. In fact, with Stevie Nicks? You’re only getting Stevie Nicks, whereas CNN offers CNN Brazil, CNN Chile, CNN Türk, and more. Though it’s certainly no knock on her artistic talent, the complete non-existence of a Stevie Nicks Brazil channel does demonstrate her comparable lack of reach in global news markets. And here’s the real kicker: CNN has dozens of articles about Stevie Nicks, giving you the best of both worlds. Enjoy Stevie Nicks’ music all you want, just know that she hasn’t written a single lyric about the week’s top stories in U.S. politics or firing Don Lemon. Yes, you can say that CNN has never been featured on VH1 before, but you absolutely cannot say Stevie Nicks is The Most Trusted Name In News, and that’s not up for debate.

We’re fans of both, but ultimately, CNN beats Stevie Nicks any day of the week. Yup, we said what we said, and if you disagree, you’re simply wrong!