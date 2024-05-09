The Drake vs. Kendrick Beef, Made More Confusing

If you thought you could come here to get some answers on what exactly is going on with Drake and Kendrick Lamar, think again.

Key players:

It began either:

A. April 29th

B. September 11, 2001

C. Wednesday

Why it started:

What accusations have been made so far:

Kendrick Lamar went under full prosthetics to appear on an episode of Is It Cake?

Drake secretly gave birth to a toad

Drake was Jeffrey Epstein’s landlord

Kendrick is Lamar

Drake looks positively laughable in his new khakis

Kendrick isn’t Lamar

Jimmy should’ve died when Rick shot him on Degrassi

Lyrics from one of Kendrick’s diss tracks about Drake:

Почему мужчины великие, пока они не станут великими?

ух

Я только что сдал тест ДНК, оказалось, я на 100% та сука.

Даже когда я плачу как сумасшедший

Да, у меня проблемы с мальчиками, это человек во мне.

Шикарно, потом я решаю их, это богиня во мне.

У тебя могла быть плохая сука, уклончивая

Lyrics from one of Drake’s diss tracks about Kendrick:

It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong. You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can’t ask for money because that’s crass. You have to be a boss, but you can’t be mean. You have to lead, but you can’t squash other people’s ideas. You’re supposed to love being a mother, but don’t talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman but also always be looking out for other people. You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining. You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood. But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault. I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don’t even know.

Who is winning:

