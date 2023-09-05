The Saga Continues: JK Rowling Just Wrote ‘PROFESSOR LEGS’ On A Post-it Note, Stuck It On A Fire Hydrant, Then Gave The Fire Hydrant A Thumbs-Up

After more than two decades of delighting readers with tales of the wonderful wizarding world, the Harry Potter author continues to give updates that never disappoint, and her latest is no exception: JK Rowling just wrote “PROFESSOR LEGS” on a Post-it Note, stuck it on a fire hydrant, then gave the fire hydrant a thumbs-up.

Simply incredible! This addition to the Harry Potter universe is truly amazing!

Earlier this week, the author made the fascinating update to the thrilling world of Harry, Ron and Hermionie when she power-walked out of a drugstore in central London, pulled a pen out of her bra and wrote “PROFESSOR LEGS” onto a Post-it she’d possibly just shoplifted. As if cementing this new character into the HP canon for good, Rowling proceeded to stick the Note onto a fire hydrant before giving it a thumbs up and a little shimmy—effectively letting all Harry Potter fans know that Professor Legs is here to stay!

This is so exciting!! She is truly a genius at work!

Fans are speculating that Professor Legs could be some type of half-dog, half-human hybrid who teaches at Hogwarts, a guess based around the fact that after posting the Note to the fire hydrant, Rowling made a beeline toward the nearest public park where she proceeded to push a dog off a bench and before lying down for a nine hour nap. However, because several spiders reportedly crawled all over Rowling during her outdoor slumber, some fans suggest Professor Legs may be an eight-legged spider-human hybrid instead!

Well, it seems safe to say that whoever Professor Legs is, he’s going to be a new fan favorite character. Here’s hoping he teaches spells about legs!

Wow. Being a Harry Potter fan is truly the gift that keeps on giving. What an awesome glimpse into the creative process of one of the most successful authors of all time!