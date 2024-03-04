There’s Still Hope For You: Jon Hamm Was 52 Years Old Before Bringing Your Wife To Orgasm

If you’re starting to fear that things will never take off for you like you’ve always dreamt they would, here’s a bright glimmer of hope that should boost your confidence, big time: Jon Hamm was 52 years old before bringing your wife to orgasm.

Nice! If a dude as successful and renowned as Jon Hamm couldn’t make your wife cum until he was in his early 50s, you’ve still got plenty of time!

We’re often led to believe that if one doesn’t have great success in their endeavors early in life, they never will, but that’s simply not true. Case in point: Jon Hamm was 36 when he landed the leading role in Mad Men, and a whopping 52 years old when he finally made your wife cum. That’s right, as recently as last year, Don Draper himself was still struggling to find the right blend of pressure, speed, and dirty talk to bring your wife over the edge. And now look at him! He’s getting your wife off almost every time he tries!

When you’re down on yourself for a perceived lack of achievements, it’s important to focus on the things you have accomplished. Negative self-talk isn’t going to help you figure out how to make your wife cum any faster. Instead of beating yourself up every time you hear your wife’s vibrator buzzing five minutes after you roll off of her following a short round of clumsy sex, think about all the guys out there who would kill to be able attempt to bring your wife to orgasm as many times as you have. John Hamm wasn’t born with the ability to make your wife moan uncontrollably while her eyes roll all the way back in her head and she screams, “Fuck yeah, ruin my asshole!” That took years of practice, hard work, and a little luck. And he has advantages that you don’t, like being a lot better looking than you and having a way bigger dick.

Cut yourself some slack and have a little patience. If it took Jon Hamm this long, you can’t expect it to happen easily for you, either.

Look, just because you haven’t accomplished something by the time you’ve hit 30 doesn’t mean you never will. Stan Lee didn’t have a hit comic until he was 39, Martha Stewart first found fame at 41, and Jon Hamm didn’t make your wife squirt until he was 52. You’ve come so far. Don’t give up now. If Jon Hamm can finally do this at 52, so can you!