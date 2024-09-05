They Said It Couldn’t Be Done: This Facebook Page Combines Lighthearted Humor With Posts For Coffee Lovers

They said it would never happen. They said it could never be done. But against all odds, it’s now a reality: This Facebook page combines lighthearted humor with posts for coffee lovers.

Wow. We truly never believed we would see something like this—at least not in our lifetime.

Most sane people would have serious doubts that cute Minions memes and hilarious observations about everyday life could ever, in any way, shape, or form, be posted alongside quips and images specifically targeted at coffee lovers. But somehow, the folks at Don’t Make Me Laugh My Mouth Is Filled To The Brim With Coffee have found a way to make this unlikely amalgamation a reality. Over 25 times a day, this Facebook page with over three million followers from all over the world shares BOTH family-friendly jokes featuring unlicensed popular characters such as Garfield and Ziggy AND material for the discerning coffee lover.

Just this morning, the page posted a meme of a kitten with a sour look on its face with the caption, “Me before coffee,” followed by a meme of a shocked Baby Yoda with the caption, “I thought I heard an intruder but then I realized I farted myself awake!” and then a link to a coffee mug that says, “Who left the bag of morons open?” Despite covering such varied subject matter, the three posts somehow blended together seamlessly, and the page’s followers, including Janice Anne Tolbert from Shreveport, Louisiana, and Robert Porvis of Osseo, Wisconsin, are commenting “Good morning” on all of them to signal their approval of the unconventional humor-and-coffee blend.

What???? Don’t ask us how they did it, but they did.

While the page’s administrator in Jakarta was unavailable for comment on how the fuck they pulled this off, there’s no doubt it took determination, knowhow, and grit. Sure, there are pages that combine lighthearted humor with divisive political opinions—anyone can do that—but it’s an entirely different beast to pull off what the visionaries over at Don’t Make Me Laugh My Mouth Is Filled To The Brim With Coffee have managed. First a man walks on the moon, and now this.