Total Mess: These Student Activists Placed 1,000 Backpacks To Represent Shooting Victims In The Same Area These Other Kids Placed 1,000 Shoes To Represent Climate Refugees And Now The Suicide Awareness Group Is Walking Up With 1,000 T-Shirts

A complete and total debacle is currently unfolding at Mount Pleasant High School in South Carolina, and it’s getting harder to watch by the second. A group of students activists against gun violence just placed 1,000 backpacks in front of the school in the same area another group of kids placed 1,000 shoes to represent climate refugees, and now the suicide awareness group is walking up with 1,000 t-shirts.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: this is a total mess.

While it’s definitely honorable that these well-meaning young activists wanted to make a statement about the epidemic of gun violence that plagues our nation’s schools, dumping the backpacks right next to the climate refugee shoe thing just makes it look like there’s a big pile of trash on the school lawn. And once the suicide awareness kids dump all their t-shirts there, it’s just going to look like a warehouse burned down or something. Just one look at this disorganized heap of items makes it clear that absolutely zero coordination went into these demonstrations and that these students are absolutely shit with logistics.

It’s honestly kind of embarrassing.

“I’m really not sure what I’m looking at here,” said Penny Gleason, a history teacher at Mount Pleasant High, as she tried to make sense of the shoes, backpacks, and t-shirts strewn all over the ground. “I see a banner that says, ‘It’s time for change,’ and another that says, ‘Never back down,’ and a third that says, ‘You’re beautiful the way you are.’ Maybe it’s going over my head, but I’m just not getting the overall message.”

As if the situation wasn’t already humiliating enough, there now seems to be some sort of bake sale happening on top of the pile of backpacks, shoes, and t-shirts to raise money for the girls junior varsity volleyball team. Unfortunately, the sign at the bake sale says, “Show Up For JV Volleyball”, and now a lot of passersby think the backpacks and shoes and t-shirts are a tribute to junior varsity volleyball players who recently died.

This is, simply put, a complete and total debacle. It’s the kind of shitshow you get when multiple good causes all convene at the same time and place with no coordination whatsoever. Here’s hoping Mount Pleasant High School adds some sort of event logistics class to their curriculum to make sure something this embarrassing never happens again. In the meantime, these kids should feel very ashamed of themselves for doing such a piss poor job!