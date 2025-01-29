Transcending Boundaries: The Super Christian Kid And The Super Goth Kid Who Work At This Dairy Queen Together Are Having Fun With A Mop

Oil and water. Dogs and cats. Republicans and Democrats. Though it may seem like some groups will never get along, the scene currently unfolding in New Hartford, NY proves even the greatest opposites can find common ground: The super Christian kid and the super goth kid who work at this Dairy Queen are having fun with a mop.

Just beautiful.

Although Ethan Garrison, a 17-year-old super Baptist kid, and Blaze Hendricks, a 17-year-old super goth kid, have worked together for the last eight months, they’ve barely spoken to one another until today. Call it the power of God or The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love” which is playing over the speakers—whatever you call it, it’s clear that Ethan and Blaze have set aside their preconceived notions about each other and are now playing a game where they see who can get the mop to make the loudest sound when it whacks the floor.

Despite their myriad differences, like the khaki highwater pants Ethan pairs with his DQ uniform polo and the black skinny jeans pants with like 20 belts that Blaze wears with his, the two are currently cracking up together because Ethan just managed to make the loudest mop noise yet. “The wetter the mop, the louder the thwop!” exclaimed Blaze moments before laughing so hard he accidentally knocked the mop bucket over onto the special cups used for Blizzards—a small disaster which only made these two polar opposites laugh even louder.

When their boss peeked his head in from his office, he was so happy to see Ethan and Blaze getting along that he decided to give them a few more minutes of fun before yelling at them to focus on cleaning the floors—that’s how heartwarming this beautiful scene is!

Wow. Let this be a lesson to us all! People who live under totally different beliefs systems really can come together. If there’s someone you’re having a hard time seeing eye to eye with, consider busting out a mop!