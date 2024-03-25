What, Do They Think We’re All Complete Idiots Or Something? Wikipedia Has A Page For ‘Dog’

Wikipedia can be a great resource if you need to learn about, say, the Tuvaluan language or Freemasonry, but this is going to insult your intelligence so much that you might just go back to using regular encyclopedias: Clearly, Wikipedia thinks we’re all stupid as hell, because they have a page for ‘Dog.’

“Uhhhh durrrr, what is dog?”—us, according to Wikipedia, apparently.

Hidden in plain sight amid all sorts of useful information that non-idiots might actually need to look up is a little Wikipedia Easter egg that basically says, “We have zero respect for our readers and we think they’re all morons”: A lengthy page describing in detail what a dog—an animal that literally everyone knows about—is. And if that isn’t enough of an affront, the page also contains multiple pictures of dogs in case some slack-jawed, drooling Wikipedia user might still be confused as to which animal was being described in the first sentence of the entry, which reads, “The dog is a domesticated descendant of the wolf.”

Ohhhhhhh! Those things?! Thanks, Wikipedia!

Wikipedia’s “Dog” page includes such facts intended for idiots as, “A dog’s senses include vision, hearing, smell, taste, touch,” and, “There are many different shapes for dog tails.” Even worse, the first word defined under the “Terminology” section is “Dog,” because apparently Wikipedia thinks that even after looking directly at a photo of a golden retriever, we might need another reminder of what that term signifies.

Unbelievable. What a rude way to treat your loyal users, Wikipedia.

Having a page for “Dog” is a slap in the face to the brilliant, curious minds who use Wikipedia every day to learn about fungus or get up to speed on international politics or whatever. We seriously hope no one has ever actually visited this page and given Wikipedia the satisfaction of knowing that there are actually people out there who are as stupid as they think we are. It’s time to flag this one for deletion for implying anyone would be that goddamned dumb.