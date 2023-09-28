You Can Get Paid For That?! This Man Earns A Full-Time Salary And Benefits Just For Putting Down Dogs!

A job that’s well paid, easy, and fun? Get ready for what might just be the best-kept secret in the entire job market: This man earns a full-time salary and benefits just for putting down dogs!

Yup, you read that right. No catch. You can literally get paid to do this!

Meet Keith Bell, 38, a Sioux City, IA-based veterinary technician who earns $42,000 a year just to euthanize dogs! For the simple act of injecting sick or elderly dogs with a lethal dose of sodium pentobarbital, Keith’s office can charge pet owners upwards of $300 per procedure—and that’s not counting the $100-150 they get for cremating the dog afterwards (yup, Keith gets to cremate them too!). That’s right, Keith makes a living at something a lot of people would enjoy doing in their own free time as a hobby. Plus, the perks are awesome: Sometimes he even gets to put down other kinds of animals too, like cats, birds, iguanas, and hamsters. His days at the office probably sound like a vacation compared to most people’s 9-to-5!

If you’re thinking, “Whoa, getting paid to put down dogs sounds too good to be true…but I hate working in an office,” you’re in luck: Apparently, you can do what Keith does, but as an animal control officer, meaning you can spend work days in the sun chasing down stray dogs, loading them into a van, and euthanizing them even when they’re young and mostly healthy. It’s almost like you’re getting paid to go fishing! And get this: There’s no college degree required. All you need is a high school diploma and the will to put dogs down. That’s it!

Um, be right back, we’re gonna go apply for this guy’s job right now.

Wow. Here’s Keith, getting a full-time salary just for euthanizing dogs, while the rest of us chumps sit bored out of our minds at desk jobs. What’s even more incredible is that some people get paid to do this same procedure on humans and death row inmates too, and the pay’s even better. Talk about easy money…where do we sign up?!