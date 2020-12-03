You Were Supposed To Be On Goose Patrol: How Many Of These Goose Incidents Have Happened Under Your Watch?
You were supposed to be on goose patrol, but geese are still getting into trouble all over the place! Take this quiz to find out how many of these goose incidents have happened while you were supposed to have geese under control.
Check off all of these goose-related incidents that took place while you were on goose patrol:
1. The time a goose escaped the Area Acceptable for Geese and ran off with the microphone during a funeral sermon
2. The time a goose slipped its goose monitor off and bit Prince Charles on the foreskin twice; once in a friendly way and once in a mean way
3. The time a renegade goose hissed so loudly it covered up a dying father's last words of wisdom to his children
4. The time a goose didn't really do anything wrong but just kind of projected a sinister aura
5. The time a goose got its head stuck in a bucket and flew into a no-bucket zone
6. The time a goose made it through a hospital's goose detector and laid eggs into a man's chest while he was having heart surgery
7. The time geese impersonated Staind and played a concert at an Albuquerque mall for $300
8. The time a goose fooled a priest into thinking it was an angel so he would feed him bread
9. The time a flock of geese flew onto the set of The Voice and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had to kill them all with folding chairs
10. The time a goose tried to become a lawyer
11. The time a goose took revenge on Captain “Sully” Sullenberger by seducing his wife
12. The time a goose formed the Proud Boys
13. The time a goose was able to storm the stage at a bodybuilding competition and made everyone jealous of its perfect abs
14. The time a roast goose ruined Thanksgiving dinner by coming back to life and crying
15. The time a goose snuck into a baby stroller and allowed the baby to smoke a pack of cigarettes
16. The time a goose picked the lock of the Goosedome and broke into Harvard to put itself in their museum in the dinosaur exhibit
