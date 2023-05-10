You’re Coming Off Like Losers: This Vegan Snack Brand’s Packaging Keeps Emphasizing How ‘Obsessed’ They Are With Finding The Healthiest Ingredients

Nobody likes a fucking nerd, but it seems like one health food company didn’t get that memo, because their messaging about the food they put out is making them seem like the absolute dorks of the century: This vegan snack brand’s packaging keeps emphasizing how “obsessed” they are with finding the healthiest ingredients.

Jesus, guys, you sound so lame!

The people at Kind Acres snack foods must have basically zero self-awareness, as they decided to use their products’ packaging to volunteer the information that they devote “every waking hour to sourcing the purest sweeteners on Earth and obsessing over the quality of [their] grains,” making it seem as if they have zero hobbies or social life and genuinely believe that being single-mindedly fixated on amaranth and fuckin’ teff is something to brag about. Ignoring the fact that literally no consumer in history has ever gone to the grocery store looking for a brand weirdly preoccupied with millet lineage, Kind Acres apparently thinks that people want to buy vegan snacks made by a band of Rain Man-tier neurotics who “eat, sleep, and breathe organic ingredients,” because they even included a photo of their team members grinning like a bunch of idiots next to an array of bins full of raw quinoa and millet. Inspecting millet is just about the least cool thing a person could possibly do, but these dweebs are literally broadcasting themselves not only doing it, but acting like everyone will be wowed by the sight of them posing with bulk ancient grains.

Do you not see how you’re coming off here, Kind Acres? Definitely not as cool as you think!

According to the Kind Acres packaging, their food scientists have dedicated their “hearts and souls” to finding the best ingredients to include in Kind Acres snacks, and have “crossed and re-crossed the globe” in search of the finest sea salt, cleanest oils, and healthiest nuts to add to their products. But frankly, this just makes us want to steer really fucking clear of these nerds and buy some less embarrassing snacks like Cheetos or Ritz Bits instead. Get a grip, Kind Acres!